Northampton directs County Administrator to explore actions in other localities regarding biosolid injection

Northampton County is continuing to explore the side effects of biosolid injection, following remarks by Board of Supervisors Chairman John Coker Wednesday night. Coker raised concerns regarding action in another Virginia locality about the presence of “forever chemicals.”

He introduced a motion directing County Administrator Charlie Kolakowski to contact officials in Orange County, which recently asked the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to require testing of biosolids for PFAS and other persistent contaminants. Coker said Orange County’s outreach stemmed from worries that current testing standards do not cover the most harmful chemicals associated with long-term environmental and health risks.

“They test for some chemicals, but not some of the really bad stuff,” Coker said, noting that supervisors want a clearer understanding of the discussions between Orange County and DEQ for their own local considerations. Several board members agreed that the first step is simply gathering information.

The board also discussed whether the issue might eventually be appropriate for inclusion on the Virginia Association of Counties’ legislative agenda, depending on what is learned from Orange County’s efforts. The motion to authorize Kolakowski to begin those conversations passed without opposition.