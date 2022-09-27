Photo attached: (First row) Margaret MacKenzie, Former Historian General, NSDAR; Betsy Mapp, Chairman of the Northampton County Board of Supervisors and Chapter Parliamentarian; Recording Secretary Susan Enzastiga (seated); (Second row) Nancy Gosline, Regent Claiborne Dickinson; (Third row) Susan Scott Robinson and Mary Anne Davis, (Fourth row) Treasurer Kit Warren and Ginger Johnson (5th row) Chaplain Bonnie Shannonhouse; Quincy Dix, and Corresponding Secretary Catharine Hubbard.

The Northampton County Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently celebrated on Saturday, September 17th the 235th anniversary of the signing of the United States Constitution in 1787. On the steps of the historic Eastville Clerk’s Office steps, Chapter members listened to Betsy Mapp, Chairman of the Northampton County Board of Supervisors, read a County Proclamation recognizing the September 17th anniversary. The reading was followed by ringing of bells for five minutes at 4:00 pm EST in unison with Chapters and church bells across our beloved country.

The DAR, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children. Chapter member activities include civic education with programs like this Constitution Day event. As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, DAR boasts over 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. The Northampton County Chapter has 41 members. Any woman 18 years or older-regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background-who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership. For more information about DAR and membership, visit www.dar.org or email the local Chapter at NorthamptonCountyVADAR@yahoo.com.

