Northampton DAR welcomes new citizens

Ninety-six new citizens from forty different countries were welcomed by the Northampton County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) on July 24 at the Naturalization of New Citizens of the United States of America official ceremony. The DAR hosted the event at The Walter E. Hoffman United States Courthouse in Norfolk, Virginia, along with the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Virginia and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security,

Citizenship and Immigration Service. In addition to the official certification presentation, the new citizens received a small flag provided by the Cheriton American Legion Post 56, a DAR Flag Code brochure detailing the care of the U.S. flag, and a Pledge of Allegiance bookmark.

DAR Chapter member Diane Crockett led the Pledge of Allegience and Nancy Gosline lead the American Creed. Chapter Regent Valerie Dunkle presented welcoming remarks. Chapter Historian Kathy Lehman introduced the guest speaker, India Meissel, Visiting Scholar for the Department of Leadership and American Studies at Christopher Newport University.

From as early as 1910, the DAR has helped immigrants become naturalized citizens. For more than 85 years, the DAR has compiled and published the DAR Manual For Citizenship. More than 12 million copies of this book were distributed free of charge to immigrants seeking American citizenship. In 2004, the U.S. Bureau of Citizenship and Immigration Services used the DAR Manual for Citizenship as a guide when creating their new study materials for citizenship.

The DAR, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children. Chapter member activities include civic education with programs like this Constitution Day event. The Northampton County Chapter has 41 members. Any woman 18 years or older-regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background-who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership. For more information about DAR and membership, visit www.dar.org or email the local Chapter at regent@ northamptoncountychapterdar. org.