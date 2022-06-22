Photo attached: Pictured with the Eastville Police Department Officers are DAR members: Bonnie Shannonhouse, Regent; Nancy Gosline, Mary Anne Davis, Martha James; Betsy Mapp , Northampton County Board of Supervisors; Mary Beth Briggs, Eastville Town Council; Susan Enzastiga, Quincy Dix, and Susan Scott Robinson.

The Northampton County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) met on Saturday, May 21 at the Eastville Police Department to present to the Officers, a Certificate stating “Well done, good and faithful servants.” The recognition was part of the National DAR “Salute to Service” program to rise and shine the spotlight on the service of our active duty military, veterans and first responders, i.e. the men and women who protect our way of life. During the program, participants recited The Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, the Preamble to the Constitution, and the American Creed. They sang God Bless America and ended with a prayer. A basket of edible goodies were given to the Officers. Recognition of other departments is being planned for the coming months.