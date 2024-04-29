Northampton DAR participates in National Historic Marker Day

April 29, 2024
Page Beary

Page Beary cleans an interpretive sign on the Eastville Court Green.

The Northampton County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) participated in the 2024 National Historical Marker Day by cleaning markers in Eastville and Franktown, Virginia.  Historical Marker Day was created by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, which has a marker grantfunding program.  DAR members Page Beary, Cara Burton, and Kathy Lehman used soft-bristled brushes and washcloths to hand-clean the “Old Courthouse,” “Home of the First Settler,” and the “Peter Jacob Carter” state Department of Historic Resources official markers.  Historical plaques and signage in the Court Green in Eastville were also cleaned.  To learn more about the Pomeroy Foundation and to search a national historical marker database for markers in your area, visit: https://www.wgpfoundation.org/national-historic-marker-day/.

For more information about DAR or to inquire about membership, visit https://www.northamptoncountychapterdar.org.

