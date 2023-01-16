The Northampton County Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) dedicated a grave marker for Margaret Taylor Eyre at Eyre Hall near Eastville, Virginia on January 14, 2023. The occasion took place at the historic home, which has been in the Eyre family since 1668, with Chapter members, special guests, and Baldwin family members, the current Eyre Hall family owners, present. The ceremony included an Honor Guard from American Legion Post 56, led by Commander William Lewis, and USAF Retired Captain William Hauk of the Bugles Across America. The plaque was unveiled by Retired General Donna Crisp, Honorary Chapter Regent of the Great Bridge Chapter. Historical remarks were presented by Brooks Miles Barnes, PhD, and genealogical information presented by Dr. David Scott of the Northampton County Preservation Society. The ceremony was followed by a reception.

DAR members across the country are raising awareness of the roles of women, Native Americans, and African Americans in the fight for American Independence by proving their service. Identifying the documentation for such service is challenging, with these individuals often referred to as “forgotten patriots.” Patriot service did not include just that of fighting soldiers, but anything that aided in the fight including donating property and civil service. Additional information can be found at www.dar.org.

Margaret Taylor Eyre’s patriot service during the Revolutionary War consisted of providing bushels of oats to the Northampton County Militia in 1780 and 1781, which is documented in audited accounts. The Chapter sent the patriot research, which was found with the assistance of Dr. Scott, to the National DAR office which verified her service. Margaret Taylor married Severn Eyre III on January 28, 1760, but he died in 1773, before the War. She is buried at Eyre Hall where the plaque will be placed. Barnes and Scott remarked on the difficulties Mrs. Eyre would have overcome managing the large farm without her husband during the War in addition to being a mother.

After the presentation of colors, the Color Guard presented Furlong Baldwin a United States flag in recognition of his community service and his military service in the Marines. Captain Hauk play the Marine Hymn in addition to Taps and other bugle pieces.

The DAR, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children. Chapter member activities include civic education with programs like this Constitution Day event. As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, DAR boasts over 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. The Northampton County Chapter has 41 members. Any woman 18 years or older-regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background-who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership. For more information about DAR and membership, visit www.dar.org or email the local Chapter at [email protected].