Pictured: Dixon Leatherbury, Chairman of the Northampton County Board of Supervisors, (1st row) stands with local DAR Chapter members, (2nd row) Vice Regent Mary Ann Rice, Regent Bonnie Shannonhouse, (3rd row) Treasurer Nancy Gosline, (4th row) Conservation Chair Kit Warren, Susan Enzastiga, and (5th row) Flag Chair Jody Bundy, Parliamentarian and Northampton County Supervisor Betsy Mapp, Chapter Chaplain Mary Anne Davis, Dora Weston Wilkins, and Registrar and Membership Chair Claiborne Dickinson.

The Northampton County Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently celebrated the 234th anniversary of the framing of the United States Constitution by the Constitutional Convention. On the steps of the historic Eastville Clerk’s Office steps, Chapter members listened to Dixon Leatherbury, Chairman of the Northampton County Board of Supervisors, read a County Proclamation recognizing the September 17th anniversary. The event was followed by ringing of bells, waving flags, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble to the Constitution, and singing God Bless America.

The DAR, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children. Chapter member activities include civic education with programs like this Constitution Day event. As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, DAR boasts 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. The Northampton County Chapter has 37 members. Any woman 18 years or older-regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background-who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership. For more information about DAR and membership, visit www.dar.org or email the local Chapter at NorthamptonCountyVADAR@yahoo.com.