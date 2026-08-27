Northampton court hears cases of embezzlement and assault & battery

August 27, 2026
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Daily News Headlines
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By Linda Cicoira

The case of a Painter area woman accused of embezzlement was not heard Monday in Northampton Circuit Court because the defendant didn’t show up for the proceeding.

Forty-four-year-old Carlette Sharnetta Upshur, of Keller Pond Road, was charged with embezzling more than $1,000 between Jan. 6 and 8, 2024, from the Royal Farms convenience store where she worked near Cape Charles. A capias was issued for her arrest.

In another case, an Accomack man was convicted of misdemeanor assault and battery. Twenty-seven-year-old Cody William Chrisman was initially charged with strangling the mother of his children. He received a suspended 30-day sentence for the lesser offense.

The original 2023 complaint stated Chrisman wanted a game system for his birthday, and when he didn’t receive it, he became angry and grabbed the victim around the throat. She made the complaint after he filed for custody of their children. He denied strangling her.

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August 27, 2026, 5:25 am
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