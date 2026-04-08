Northampton County warns of scam invoices targeting permit applicants

Northampton County officials are warning residents and applicants of a fraudulent scheme involving fake invoices tied to public notices and permitting processes.

According to County Administrator Matt Spuck, a “bad actor” has been using information from publicly available notices to send emails requesting payment for supposed county fees. The messages instruct recipients to wire funds, but officials stress the emails are not legitimate.

“The email addresses that are sending the messages are not from the County, and the County will never ask for funds to be wired,” Spuck said in a notice distributed Tuesday.

The scam appears to target individuals involved in permitting processes, including wetlands and Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) applications. In one reported case, a resident received an email claiming to be from the Northampton County Wetlands Board, requesting payment of a “County Compensation Fee” related to a shoreline project in Jamesville.

County staff identified the message as fraudulent, noting that official county correspondence will come from verified government email addresses and will not request wire transfers.

Officials are urging anyone who receives a suspicious invoice or payment request to avoid responding or sending funds and instead contact the county directly. Residents with questions or concerns are encouraged to reach out to the Planning Office, specifically Interim Director Michael Starling.

County leaders say they are continuing to monitor the situation and are reminding the public to remain cautious when receiving unsolicited payment requests tied to government business.