The Northampton County Transfer Station at the County’s Landfill will be closed from 1:00 p.m. to close of business today, Monday, February 6, 2023 due to equipment issues.

According to Deputy County Administrator Janice Williams, the Transfer Station is experiencing equipment issues which necessitate a crane and other heavy equipment and there’s too much danger for the citizens to be in the transfer station while this work is conducted.

Brush, metal and tires can still be accepted but no waste can be delivered to the Transfer Station building during the above-referenced time.

Williams said she expects the scope of the work to be completed today and everything would be back to normal in the morning.