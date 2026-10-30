Town elections for Northampton County in this fall’s election

Voters in Northampton County will head to the polls Tuesday, November 3, to decide several contested town elections, including races for mayor and town council.

In Belle Haven, two candidates are seeking the mayor’s seat. Incumbent Lawrence Burr Willcox II faces challenger David A. McCaleb. Five candidates are running for five town council seats, all currently held by incumbents.

In Cape Charles, incumbent Mayor Adam Charney is the only listed candidate for mayor. The town council race is contested, with four candidates seeking three seats. They are incumbent Kenneth Butta, along with Craig Felker, Ian Alan McDonald and Mark Usry.

In Cheriton, Charles Kolakowski is the only listed candidate for mayor. Six candidates are running for six town council seats. They include incumbent council members Barry Downing Junior, Norma Spencer, Bo Lewis Senior, Terri Tatem and Sheila Traina, along with Matthew Yancy III.

Eastville has a contested mayoral race, with Diane Leigh Crockett facing incumbent Eleanor Gordon. Six candidates are listed for six town council seats, including four incumbents: John Crockett, Allen Philpot III, Bonny Lewis and Anne Sayers. The other candidates are Annette Marie Brown and Logan Small.

In Exmore, four candidates are competing for three town council seats. Incumbents Claudia Andrews and Bryon Heaster are joined by Stephanie Lilliston and Brad Lowery. No mayoral contest appears in the countywide candidate listing.

And in Nassawadox, seven candidates are seeking six town council seats. The candidates include incumbents Andrea Fox, Thomas Rippon Junior and Georgette Press, along with Jerome Nottingham IV, Lisa Lindberg, Edward Dirk Lynch and John Hallett Senior. No mayoral contest is listed for Nassawadox.

Voters should check with their local registrar or review their sample ballot for the offices and candidates appearing on their ballot before Election Day, Tuesday, November 3. Early voters have until Saturday October 31 to submit their votes. The Northampton Registrar’s office will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday. Write ins will be accepted in races where the number of candidates for Town Council is fewer than the available seats.

After Saturday absentee votes will be accepted at the county drop box location. The next opportunity will be election day Tuesday November 3 from 6 am until 7 pm at the normal precinct votng locations.