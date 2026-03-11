Northampton County to begun studying ways to financially assist fire companies, hybridize paid vs. volunteer responders

Northampton County officials are beginning discussions about the long-term sustainability of the county’s volunteer fire departments after concerns were raised about rising equipment costs and declining daytime volunteer availability.

During a his update to the Board of Supervisors, County Administrator Matt Spuck said the issue became clear after attending a fundraising event over the weekend for the Cape Charles Volunteer Fire Company, where local officials and firefighters discussed the financial pressures facing volunteer departments.

The fundraiser was organized by the Baker family, whose Bay Creek home was destroyed in a recent fire, as a way to support the fire company.

While at the event, Spuck learned more about the financial realities volunteer departments are facing. A new ladder truck can cost as much as $3 million, and Cape Charles alone must spend about $220,000 this year to replace breathing apparatus, or air packs, required for firefighters.

Spuck reported those expenses represent unfunded mandates and are becoming increasingly difficult for departments to cover through local fundraising and grants.

“It’s painfully obvious that the current model is not sustainable,” the administrator told supervisors.

To better understand the financial needs of each department, Spuck plans to meet with fire chiefs across Northampton County to develop a five-year financial outlook for equipment, vehicles, and other major expenses.

A recently purchased fire truck in Cape Charles cost about $900,000, illustrating the scale of the costs departments are facing.

In addition to equipment expenses, Spuck said volunteer availability during daytime hours is declining as many firefighters work full-time jobs. He said the trend could eventually require departments to move toward a hybrid system that includes paid daytime staffing.

“We want to get out in front of this rather than reacting to it,” the administrator said, noting the county will work with local fire departments to explore long-term solutions.

The discussions come as Northampton County continues evaluating future growth, including potential higher density housing development around towns, which could also increase demand for emergency services. Spuck said understanding fire and EMS capacity will be an important part of those planning efforts.