Northampton County to address Parallel Road parking situation

Northampton County Administrator Matt Spuck told supervisors Tuesday night that the county is moving forward with a survey tied to access concerns along Parallel Road in Treherneville to look for a way to address long-standing property and right-of-way questions in the area.

Spuck said the issue involves the section on Route 13 where vehicles sometimes park along the highway and, in some cases, appear to cross the railroad bed to reach property on Parallel Road.

He described Parallel Road as a mapped but undeveloped roadway, calling it essentially a “paper road,” and said the county cannot move toward any solution until a survey is completed.

According to Spuck, the survey is needed to determine where private property lines end and where rights-of-way controlled by the railroad and the Virginia Department of Transportation begin.

Spuck asked the Board of Supervisors for permission to spend about $11,000 on the work. He said the estimate came from MSA, a surveyor familiar with county projects and recommended through Public Works Director Chris Thomas.

Spuck noted the expense would fall within the budget the board has already approved.

He told supervisors the survey is a necessary first step if the county wants to seriously address the Parallel Road issue.