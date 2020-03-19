Northampton County Social Services is operating at limited capacity to ensure Social Distancing due to the COVID19 (Coronavirus) Pandemic

The Agency will be closed to the public beginning on Friday, March 20, 2020 until further notice. 

Please utilize our phone Numbers and website for services during normal business hours.

Call directly: (757) 6785153 

Apply for Public Benefits Website: https://commonhelp.virginia.gov 

Apply for SNAP Website: https://www.co.northampton.va.us 

Apply for Medicaid CoverVA.org or Call: 1-800-242-8282 

Apply for SNAP and Medicaid Call18556354370 

Child Protective Services or Adult Protective Services Call: 

State Hotline: 1-800-552-7096 

Sheriff’s Department: 757678-0458 During Business Hours (Monday Friday) 757-6785153 

Northampton Social Services thanks you for your patience and understanding during this National Emergency.

