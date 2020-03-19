Northampton County Social Services is operating at limited capacity to ensure Social Distancing due to the COVID–19 (Coronavirus) Pandemic.

The Agency will be closed to the public beginning on Friday, March 20, 2020 until further notice.

Please utilize our phone Numbers and website for services during normal business hours.

Call directly: (757) 678–5153

Apply for Public Benefits Website: https://commonhelp.virginia.gov

Apply for SNAP Website: https://www.co.northampton.va.us

Apply for Medicaid CoverVA.org or Call: 1-800-242-8282

Apply for SNAP and Medicaid Call: 1–855–635–4370

Child Protective Services or Adult Protective Services Call:

State Hotline: 1-800-552-7096

Sheriff’s Department: 757–678-0458 During Business Hours (Monday – Friday) 757-678–5153

Northampton Social Services thanks you for your patience and understanding during this National Emergency.

.