Northampton County Social Services is operating at limited capacity to ensure Social Distancing due to the COVID–19 (Coronavirus) Pandemic.
The Agency will be closed to the public beginning on Friday, March 20, 2020 until further notice.
Please utilize our phone Numbers and website for services during normal business hours.
Call directly: (757) 678–5153
Apply for Public Benefits Website: https://commonhelp.virginia.gov
Apply for SNAP Website: https://www.co.northampton.va.us
Apply for Medicaid CoverVA.org or Call: 1-800-242-8282
Apply for SNAP and Medicaid Call: 1–855–635–4370
Child Protective Services or Adult Protective Services Call:
State Hotline: 1-800-552-7096
Sheriff’s Department: 757–678-0458 During Business Hours (Monday – Friday) 757-678–5153
Northampton Social Services thanks you for your patience and understanding during this National Emergency.
.