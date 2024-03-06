Northampton County Sheriff reports rash of vehicle break ins

According to Sheriff David L. Doughty, Jr., the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to reports of several vehicles being broke into in the lower part of Northampton County. Upon receiving the reports, it was noted that several items of value were removed from unlocked vehicles.

Sheriff Doughty would like to remind citizens to be vigilant with securing their valuables and locking their cars. Whether the vehicle is parked at your residence or a trip to the store, don’t leave valuables in plain sight. In the event that you become a victim of theft, the more information you are able to provide to law enforcement, the better. Information like serial numbers, model numbers, inscriptions and photographs are helpful in identifying particular items. Please stay vigilant in securing your property, whether it be locking your residence or locking your vehicle. Report any unusual activity to your local law enforcement.

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information regarding these incidents to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (757)678-0458 or by using the Tip411 Application.

