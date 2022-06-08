Northampton County Schools will dismiss students early on June 8 and 9. Northampton Middle and High will dismiss at 2:00 p.m. and Occohannock and Kiptopeke will dismiss at 2:30 p.m.

Also, the Northampton County School Board will have two separate school board meetings on June 9, 2022.

The School Board will first hold a special meeting, which is open to the public to vote on and announce the new Superintendent at 5:30 pm at the Central Office Administration Building. Superintendent Eddie Lawrence announced his intention to retire earlier this year.

The second meeting will be a School Board Work Session, which will begin at 6 pm at the Central Office Administration Building.

In addition, the School Board will hold a Regular Session Meeting on June 23, 2022 starting at 6 pm where public input and comments on the new Superintendent will be accepted.

