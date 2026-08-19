Northampton County receives $50,000 grant for Pearl Market

Northampton County has received a $50,000 state grant to support the development of Pearl Market, a shared-use food hub and aquaculture processing facility serving multiple Eastern Shore producers.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger announced the award Tuesday as part of more than $507,000 in Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund Infrastructure Grants distributed among 14 Virginia localities.

The Northampton County grant will help fund infrastructure improvements needed for Pearl Market to meet health and safety requirements and accommodate multiple producers. The money will also support the purchase of refrigeration systems and food-processing equipment.

The facility is intended to provide agricultural and aquaculture producers with shared access to specialized equipment and processing space, helping them prepare products for sale and reach additional customers.

“The success of Virginia agriculture depends on the ability of all farmers across the commonwealth to succeed,” Spanberger said. “These infrastructure grants are extremely beneficial for the state’s small and mid-size farms, helping to bridge the gap between farmers and consumers.”

Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Katie Frazier said the funded projects are intended to improve and diversify market access for producers while encouraging entrepreneurship and creating jobs in rural communities.

She said investments in cold storage, transportation networks and processing facilities can also reduce food waste, lower costs and make local food systems more resilient.

The AFID Infrastructure Grant Program is administered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. It provides reimbursable grants to local governments for projects such as farmers markets, shared food-distribution facilities and locally owned processing operations.

The Pearl Market award was one of the largest available during the latest grant round. Other funded projects include community kitchens, farmers markets, meat-processing facilities, cold-storage improvements and a regional livestock marketing complex.