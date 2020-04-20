According to an article on WVEC.com the Northampton County School system has temporarly suspended its food program after employees became exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

The school district is consulting with the Virginia Department of Health about the program’s status and how it can proceed. The Food Bank of the Eastern Shore will continue to distribute food, and instructional learning packets will be available for pickup at all school locations on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In an alert sent out to parents the school system offered its thoughts and prayers to victims of the coronavirus and their families.