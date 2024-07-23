Northampton County Public Schools hires new administrators for 2024-25 school year

Northampton County Public Schools announces the hiring of six new administrators for the 2024-25 school year. These appointments bring a wealth of experience and leadership to the district, ensuring continued excellence in education for all students.

Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction

Dr. Taneshia Rachal has been appointed as the division’s Assistant Superintendent. She most recently served as Director of Instruction in Greenville County Public Schools, leading the development of its Division Literacy Plan. Dr. Rachal holds a Doctor of Education from Virginia Commonwealth University and a Master of Education from the University of Mary Washington. She has served as president of the Women Education Leaders of Virginia and secretary of the Virginia Alliance of Black School Educators.

Director of Assessment and Accountability

Wandnetta McCray has been appointed Director of Assessment and Accountability. A graduate of NCPS, McCray is from Melfa, Virginia, and has 25 years of experience in Accomack County Public Schools, most recently serving as Principal of Arcadia Middle School. She is pursuing an Ed.D. in Educational Leadership from the University of Maryland, which she anticipates completing in May 2025. McCray holds a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Virginia and is a member of the Virginia Association of Secondary School Principals.

Principal: Northampton High School

Gary Clark has been appointed principal of Northampton High School. A Virginia Beach native, Clark holds an Education Specialist degree, a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, and a Master of Science in Education. His previous roles include Interim Director of Exceptional Education and Principal of J.P. King Jr. Middle School in Franklin City Public Schools. Clark has been actively involved in several committees, including the Career and Technology Advisory Committee and the Strategic Plan Committee.

Principal: Occohannock Elementary School

Kathleen McCowan is the new principal of Occohannock Elementary School. From Gwinn, Michigan, McCowan holds a school administrator certificate and a Master of Arts in Education from Northern Michigan University. She most recently served as Principal of K.I. Sawyer Elementary School in Gwinn, where she implemented district-wide multi-tiered systems of support. McCowan began her career as a kindergarten teacher at Springfield Academy and Preschool in Springfield, Virginia.

Assistant Principal: Northampton High School

Erica Quintana has been named Assistant Principal of Northampton High School. A graduate of NCPS, Ms. Quintana is from Cape Charles, Virginia, and most recently served as a career and technical education teacher in Accomack County Public Schools for 18 years. She holds a Master of Arts in Educational Administration from Grand Canyon University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Virginia State University. Ms. Quintana has also served as Project Coordinator for SOSAH and as a Young Life Board Member.

Assistant Principal: Northampton Middle School

Hannah Cagle has been hired as Assistant Principal of Northampton Middle School. She holds an Education Specialist degree in Educational Leadership from Old Dominion University and a Master of Arts in Education from the University of Phoenix. Cagle taught secondary science and STEM in Newport News Public Schools for six years and has experience in the environmental services industry. Northampton County Public Schools welcomes these outstanding educators to their new roles and looks forward to their contributions to the division’s success.