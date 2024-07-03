Northampton County Public Schools awarded 21st Community Learning Center Grant

Northampton County Public Schools has taken a significant step forward in supporting elementary families by submitting two applications for the 21st Community Learning Center Grant Award. This award, upon funding, will provide an after-school enrichment program for K-6 students at Occohannock Elementary and Kiptopeke Elementary. In partnership with the YMCA of South Hampton Roads, this program promises to offer a range of benefits at no cost to students and their families.

The grant will enable NCPS to launch the first licensed after-school care program in Northampton County. The program is designed to provide instructional enrichment and remediation through thematic units, health awareness, social-emotional learning, the arts, and family involvement. A decision on the grant is expected by mid-August.

The program, a joint effort between the YMCA, NCPS, and community partners, will commence immediately after the school day ends at 3:30 PM. The YMCA will oversee the enrichment activities, while NCPS will handle the instructional aspects. Community partners will also contribute by offering students hands-on activities, guest presentations, and career insights.

This initiative is designed to serve up to 98 students and their families at each school. It aims to equip students with the skills needed to handle daily challenges, develop self-confidence, and own their responsibility for the future. Teachers, YMCA-trained instructors, and community partners will collaborate to mentor students and inspire them to reach their highest potential.

The program will focus on mentoring and social-emotional well-being, which research has shown to improve students’ attention, transitions, and cooperation. Family engagement events will also facilitate learning for families.

Thematic instructional units based on “Life on the Eastern Shore” will teach learning and literacy skills, provide career exploration, and promote character education and social awareness. All lessons will align with the Virginia Standards of Learning in core content areas and incorporate learning, life, and literacy skills. A summer after-school program will provide additional support for students and families, continuing through the afternoon after summer school.

The anticipated success of this after-school program is expected to positively impact students’ performance during the regular school day, opening up greater opportunities for them. Families will benefit economically and from the peace of mind of knowing their children are safe and receiving the academic and social support they deserve. Local businesses will also benefit as employees can work longer hours without compromising family time.

Applications are now open, and spots have started to fill! To make sure you get a spot, visit the NCPS website, open the menu, find “This School Year,” and then click on “2024-2025 After School Program Application.” Submit one application per child.