Northampton County Public Schools announce 2025-26 Employees of the Year Honorees

Northampton County Public Schools has announced its 2025-26 First Class Teacher of the Year and Support Employees of the Year honorees, recognizing staff members for their dedication, leadership, and contributions to student success across the division.

Division officials said the annual recognition program honors employees who go above and beyond their regular responsibilities while helping create a supportive and high-achieving environment for students.

This year’s honorees include:

First Class Teacher of the Year: Colton Collins of Kiptopeke Elementary School

Professional and Technical Support Employee of the Year: Brittany Annon of Northampton Middle School and Northampton High School

and Service Support Employee of the Year: Melvin Burton of Northampton Middle School and Northampton High School

and Instructional Support Employee of the Year: Amariah Nottingham of Occohannock Elementary School

Administrative Support Employee of the Year: Erin Staub of Northampton Middle School and Northampton High School

According to NCPS, the winners were surprised at their schools by members of the division leadership team, who celebrated the recipients alongside fellow staff members and students.

School officials described the honorees as “unsung heroes” whose professionalism, innovation, and commitment positively impact the school division and the community each day.