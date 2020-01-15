The Northampton County government offices in Eastville will conduct an active shooter training scenario this afternoon.

The County’s Administrative Offices, Building Inspection, Code Compliance, Commissioner of the Revenue, County Administration, County Treasurer, Facilities Management, Finance Department, Human Resources, Information Technology, Parks & Recreation, Planning & Zoning and Public Utilities will be closed to all business today from 12:30 till 5:00 PM.

The active shooter training for Northampton County this afternoon will not affect Voter Registration.

