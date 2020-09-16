Northampton County is conducting a program using CARES Act funds to provide grants for businesses affected by the COVID 19 crisis. Eligible businesses will be able to access up to $10,000.00 for eligible purposes.

Some examples of businesses affected would include restaurants, theaters, hair salons, indoor amusement centers, campgrounds, retail establishments as well as many others. This will also include watermen involved with aquaculture and fishery activities. This program is meant to assist with lost revenues and expenditures related to COVID 19 concerns. Applications will be available online as well as paper forms. Applications will be reviewed by a committee formed by the County Administrator which will include a representative of all participating Towns.



Please call [757 678-0440, x515] or email [ckolakowski@co.northampton.va.us] the County Administrator, Charles Kolakowski, with any questions. Applications will be reviewed and awarded within thirty days. This will be done on an ongoing basis and will continue until the available funds are exhausted.

1. Eligible businesses must be active and physically located in Northampton County and have a valid business license.

2. County and local taxes will need to be made current.

3. Only businesses with less than thirty [30] employees are eligible to apply.

4. Businesses need to show they were affected by the COVID 19 crisis.

5. Each business is eligible for only one grant application under this particular program.

6. Grants amounts are up to $5,000 per business for business expenses or loss of revenue and up to an additional $5,000 for improvements done to a business to address COVID 19 concerns.

7. Businesses need to disclose if they received funds from either the Economic Injury Disaster Loan or the Paycheck Protection Program.

8. Businesses located in the unincorporated areas of the County and the Towns of Cheriton, Eastville, Exmore, and Nassawadox are eligible to apply. Businesses located in Cape Charles will be eligible for an independent program being conducted by the Town of Cape Charles.



Submit an online form for the Northampton County Small Business COVID-19 Recovery Grant through the county’s website (www.co.northampton.va.us). You may also download this form as a PDF.

