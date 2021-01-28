By Ted Shockley

Northampton continued to move ahead on a policy that would allow county properties to be named for people who have made a significant contribution to local life.

The issue was raised last month by two people who wanted to name the county’s scenic natural preserve after Ned Brinkley, an area resident and internationally known birdwatcher who died Nov. 22.

Brinkley was a frequent visitor to the natural preserve, which is located at the county’s former landfill site near Oyster. He died at age 55 in Ecuador while on a birding trip.

A draft policy spells out the process of naming “structures, facilities, landscape features, furniture, buildings and interior spaces.” It also lists requirements.

Supervisor Betsy Mapp wanted to add to requirements that the person be of “upstanding character or something of that nature.”

“You can’t have scoundrels being the name of something,” she said.

Mapp wasn’t specifically speaking of Brinkley, but of all applicants.

County Administrator Charles Kolakowski said the nominees would be subject to background check and a public comment on the appropriateness.

Raised in Norfolk, Brinkley held a doctorate from Cornell and authored numerous books about birds. Along the way he was a manager at a Cape Charles hotel and New Ravenna in Exmore.

“He was a very, very well-known birder and he loved it here,” said Supervisor John Coker during the November meeting.



