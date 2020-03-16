The Northampton County Board of Supervisors is urging all of the residents and businesses in the County to take all necessary precautions in dealing with the coronavirus crisis. The goal is to slow down the outbreak to prevent infection among the at-risk populations, including the elderly and people who are immune compromised, and to avoid stressing our health care system.

The most up to date information and notices are available on the Center for Disease Control’s website [www.cdc.gov] and the Virginia Department of Health at [www.vdh.virginia.gov]. There is also a page with information and useful links on the Northampton County website [www.co.northampton.va.us]

We urge everyone to minimize contact with other people and avoid crowded places if possible. Please practice good hygiene steps especially washing your hands thoroughly and regularly and keeping surfaces clean that are routinely touched. Other suggestions are on the suggested websites. If you are sick please contact a doctor. Please avoid coming to the County offices. If needed you can contact the offices through the main number at [757] 678-0440. A more complete list of numbers is available on the County website. Northampton County Public Schools have been ordered shut down for the next two weeks until March 30, 2020 at this point. For any additional information on schedules or plans for student meal services, please access the NCPS website at [www.ncpsk12.com] or call [757] 678-5151. Food service can be directly accessed at extension 2602. Recreation Department activities have been cancelled at this point until March 30. Further information will be available on the County website or by calling the Recreation Department at [757] 678-0468. At this time other Northampton County services are still available but we urge all residents and businesses to avoid unnecessary contact and visits to the County offices. Please conduct as much business as possible by phone, email, or regular mail. We want to make every effort to continue providing services while keeping all of our residents and employees safe and healthy. Any changes to this level of service or changes in meeting schedules will be announced through news outlets and on the County website.

Thank you for your assistance in getting through this very serious situation. We all need to work together to make sure our community is as safe and healthy as possible.

.