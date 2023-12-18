Northampton County included in Go Virginia Grant to help aquaculture industry

Picture courtesy of At Altitude Gallery.

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today more than $1.9 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for eight projects designed to empower workforce development, bolster startup ecosystems and promote economic growth in the Commonwealth. These initiatives will play a pivotal role in nurturing skilled talent, fostering entrepreneurial ventures and bridging the gap between job seekers and employment opportunities.

“As we grow Virginia’s economy, Virginia’s workforce must grow with it, and GO Virginia continues to foster innovative solutions to these distinct regional challenges,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “By investing in our workforce and removing barriers to success, we are propelling the growth of targeted industries and clearing pathways for sustainable employment.”

The GO Virginia program leads the charge in advancing regional economic growth and diversification by enabling cooperative projects that tap into workforce enhancement, cluster expansion, innovative business initiatives and site development tactics.

“These GO Virginia projects are a testament to our unwavering dedication to fostering economic growth and creating opportunities across Virginia’s diverse regions,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “These awarded projects will support talent pipelines, foster workforce development and fortify Virginia’s targeted industry clusters.”

In addition to the awarded GO Virginia funding, the eight awarded projects will leverage an additional $1.3 million in local and non-state funding.

Northampton County will benefit. Regions 5 &6 which includes Northampton County along with several others around the Chesapeake will receive part of a $320,536 grant to partner Virginia Tech with public-school systems to participate in a project to help provide skilled employees for the aquaculture industry. The funding will include on line learning modules, a one-week hands-on education immersion summer course and a 75-hour internship placements with local aquaculture businesses.