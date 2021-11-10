The Northampton County Farm Bureau presented a list of concerns regarding the Rails to Trails plan for the Eastern Shore’s railroad right of way at Tuesday night’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

Northampton County Farm Bureau President Kyle Sturgis read a letter prepared by the organization, which raised a list of concerns for farmers should the trail be adopted.

In several sections of the right of way on the Eastern Shore, the track is adjacent to fields actively cultivated, and Sturgis was concerned with potential issues that could arise from inquisitive users of the trail.

Among the concerns included pesticide application near the trail, trespassers coming into the fields from the trail, the ability for the trail to handle the weight of large equipment as they cross it, food safety and theft in vegetable fields.

“Northampton County Farm Bureau supports opportunities for increased economic development which includes tourism, but not at the detriment of existing businesses and residents of the County,” the letter read. “These issues must be addressed before Northampton County moves forward with this trail.”

Following Sturgis’ comments, Supervisors John Coker asked that these concerns be passed along to the Accomack-Northampton Transportation District Commission, which oversees the railroad right of way, and the Accomack County Board of Supervisors.

“We need to move forward with the trail,” said Coker, “but these concerns need to be considered.”

