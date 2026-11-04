Rayfield leads treasurer race; Gordon ahead in Eastville mayoral contest

Rayfield leads Northampton treasurer race

Nolan T. Rayfield led Northampton County’s contested treasurer race Tuesday night, while voters also decided competitive town elections and supported all three proposed amendments to Virginia’s Constitution, according to unofficial results.

With all five precincts reporting election-night totals, Rayfield received 3,307 votes, or 56.86%, to Kristin N. Willis’ 2,496 votes, or 42.92%. There were 13 write-in votes.

The county reported 6,032 ballots cast among 10,126 registered voters, with turnout listed at 60%. Results remained unofficial, with provisional and post-election ballots not yet reported.

Contested town races

Eleanor C. Gordon led Eastville’s mayoral race with 66 votes to incumbent Diane Leigh Crockett’s 48. One write-in vote was recorded.

In Cape Charles, four candidates competed for three Town Council seats. Ian Alan McDonald led with 521 votes, followed by Kenneth R. Butta with 464 and Mark L. Usry with 453. Craig C. Felker received 285 votes. There were 40 write-in selections.

Exmore’s three council seats were led by Bryon P. Heaster with 228 votes, Stephanie L. Lilliston with 224 and Claudia C. Andrews with 220. Brad W. Lowery received 97 votes, and there were 16 write-in selections.

Seven candidates sought six Nassawadox council seats. Georgette J. Press received 102 votes, followed by Thomas W. Rippon Jr. with 87, Andrea D. Fox with 83, Jerome W. Nottingham IV with 69, Lisa Lindberg with 68 and Edward Dirk Lynch with 60. John W. Hallett Sr. received 56 votes. Two write-in selections were recorded.

In Belle Haven’s contested mayoral race, Northampton County voters gave David A. McCaleb 23 votes and Lawrence Burr Willcox II five. Three write-in votes were cast. Because Belle Haven spans Accomack and Northampton counties, those figures alone do not establish the townwide outcome.

Northampton Registrar Terry Flynn said individual write-in results will be announced Thursday or Friday. Those counts could affect the final standings.

Senate race

Northampton voters favored Democrat Mark R. Warner for U.S. Senate, giving him 3,539 votes, or 59.26%, compared with Republican Bert Mizusawa’s 2,419 votes, or 40.51%.

Constitutional amendments

Northampton voters supported all three proposed constitutional amendments.

The reproductive-rights amendment received 3,655 yes votes, or 61.82%, and 2,257 no votes.

The amendment removing Virginia’s same-sex marriage ban and affirming equal treatment of legally valid marriages received 3,308 yes votes, or 56.29%, and 2,569 no votes.

The voting-rights amendment, which includes automatic restoration of voting rights upon release from incarceration for people convicted of felonies, received 3,209 yes votes, or 54.54%, and 2,675 no votes.

The amendment figures represent Northampton County’s vote and do not establish whether the proposals passed statewide.