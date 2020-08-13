The Northampton County Chamber of Commerce has officially announced the cancellation of the 5th Annual Northampton Agricultural County Fair, scheduled for October 3, 2020.

“The Chamber’s priority is the health and safety of residents, members, staff, vendors, attendees, and volunteers,” said Caitlin Hart, NCCC president. “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, tough but necessary decisions are made daily by individuals and businesses alike. We recognize the magnitude of cancelling this event for the Chamber, our membership, and our communities, but the wellbeing of those organizations and people are what drove this decision.”

The Northampton Agricultural County Fair brings awareness to the County’s largest industry and drives tourism in a shoulder season. It encourages families to come together in a safe and fun environment centered around education on agriculture in capacities large and small.

“Although it is disappointing to not host this year’s Agricultural Fair, we’re using this time to plan for next year’s event. We’re committed to making it an even more incredible experience in 2021” stated NCCC Executive Director Laura Dodson. “The decision did not come easily, and we would like to thank everyone who has supported this event in the past and will continue to support once it is safe to do so again.”

The Chamber looks forward to hosting this event in 2021 with new displays, vendors, and competitions for all to enjoy.

