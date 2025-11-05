Northampton County awarded Virginia250 Tourism Marketing Program grant

Northampton County recently received a $10,000 Virginia250 Tourism Marketing Program grant award from the Virginia Tourism Corporation. The funds are matched with Northampton Tourism Infrastructure Grant money to support the creation and promotion of a new self-guided driving trail, “Landmarks: African American Historic Sites in Northampton County.” The County partnered with Shore History, the Cape Charles Rosenwald School Restoration Initiative (now The Impact Center), and Cape Charles Main Street to supply matching support, which includes in-kind services. The Virginia250 is the Commonwealth’s commemoration of the 250th anniversary of America’s Independence from Colonial rule, which spans the time of the Revolutionary War, 1775 to 1783.

The Landmarks Trail is a project of the Northampton County Virginia250 Local Commission and is a sister trail to the Revolutionary Shore driving tour, completed last year. Both trails highlight historical events in the county that relate to the battle for independence and constitutional rights. The trails, which are free and accessible online, are designed to educate local families and to draw visitors to the Shore to learn about its unique history and to stay longer. Historic tourism is a vibrant economic stimulant for Northampton County. The grant will support rackcard printing, advertising, graphic design, and social media promotion. The content of the new trail is mostly from the Landmarks book written by France Bibbins Latimer. The trail text can be found on the County’s website at https://www.co.northampton.va.us/visitors/tourism/free_things_to_see_and_do/free_history_lessons/landmarks_trail