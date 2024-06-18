Northampton County Attorney resigns

Northampton County’s Attorney has resigned.

According to a press release from Board Chair Betsy Mapp, Michelle Clayton has informed the Board of her decision to leave in pursuit of other opportunities.

“We wish her well in her endeavors and thank her for her efforts on behalf of the County,” said Mapp. “Meanwhile, the search for her replacement has begun.”

Clayton worked for just over a year in Northampton, being hired to fill the role left by retiring Commonwealth’s Attorney Bev Leatherbury.