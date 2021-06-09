Northampton County approved their Your Northampton 2040 Comprehensive Plan at Tuesday night’s board meeting in Eastville.

The plan, which was developed by the Berkeley Group, is 109 pages and is the first update since 2009.

Familiar objections were raised by County residents to the plan Tuesday evening.

Ken Dufty of Wardtown called the new plan “arbitrary and capricious,” and in addition to his 28 pages of comments, informed the Board he would be filing a lengthy Freedom of Information Act Request with the entire Board of Supervisors Friday.

Two others spoke of concerns with the plan during the Citizens Information Period.

After the Supervisors considered at length comments on the plan and made recommendations to staff, Supervisor Dave Fauber made the motion to approve, seconded by Dixon Leatherbury, Betsy Mapp held her nose as she voted to approve.

Supervisors John Coker and Oliver Bennett were absent at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Following the vote, Chairman Dixon Leatherbury thanked the Northampton Planning Commission and County staff for their hard work.

“The Planning Commission and staff put in huge amounts of work” said Leatherbury. “It’s good, not perfect. We will conduct annual reviews.”

The full Your Northampton 2040 Comprehensive Plan and the resolution adopting the plan can be seen here.

.