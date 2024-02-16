Northampton County Ag Census Data for 2022 released

Woody Fitzhugh photograph.

The 2022 Ag Census Data has been released by USDA. Here are some key data for Northampton County (comparison is based on 2017 Data):

The number of farms in Northampton has increased from 142 to 151.

The acreage in farms has decreased from 48,279 to 43,586 with the average size decreasing from 340 acres to 289 acres.

The market value of agricultural products sold in Northampton County has increased from $99,991,000 in 2017 to $109,281,000 in 2022.

The number of farms producing soybeans has remained steady with only a reduction by one farm between 2017 and 2022 going from 49 to 48.

The number of farms producing corn for grain has decreased from 27 farms in 2017 to 18 farms in 2022.

The number of farms producing winter wheat has decreased from 31 farms in 2017 to 26 farms in 2022.

The Vegetable total data (vegetables, potato, melons as categorized) shows a decrease in farms from 24 to 20 with an acreage decrease from 5671 to 3695

Potato acreage is reported as 1886 acres and snap bean acreage as 600 acres in 2022.

Aquaculture has increased from 47 farms in 2017 to 49 farms in 2022 with an increase of $7,747,000 in value.

