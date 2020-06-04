Northampton County continued to add to its COVID-19 death count in Thursday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, adding two, bringing the overall total to 25.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 13 new cases in Accomack County, bringing its total to 966. One new hospitalization was reported for Accomack, for an overall total of 53 and deaths remained flat at 12.

In Northampton, two additional cases were added by the VDH, for a total of 247. One new hospitalization was also reported, for a total of 29.

According to the Eastern Shore Health District, seven of today’s reported cases are actually new.

“Poultry entry hasn’t completely stopped but will be at a much slower rate until we can get all the information we need,” said Jon Richardson.

These numbers represent 44 tests from the Eastern Shore Health District, for a positive test rate of 15.9%.

Virginia added 905 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, for a total of 45,620. 46 probable COVID-19 cases were added, for a total of 2,236.

The VDH reported 78 new hospitalizations, bringing the confirmed total of 4,925, but current hospitalizations continue to decline. The Virginia Hospital and Health Care Association reports falling hospitalizations across the board, with 22 fewer current confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations with 854, and 23 fewer pending test result COVID-19 hospitalizations with 412. There were no new probable COVID-19 hospitalizations according to the VDH.

Virginia reported 16 new COVID-19 deaths, for a confirmed total of 1,338, and one additional probable death, at 107.

Virginia’s numbers represent 11,157 tests processed, for a test positive rate of 8.1%. Virginia has now processed 351,351 tests.

