Northampton competes in Virginia State Odyssey of the Mind Tournament

The 1st place NHS team (Pictured Left to Right: Coach Brad Ford, Reymundo Martinez (12th Grade), Kiera Budenos (10th Grade), Daniela Siegrist (12th Grade), Keysan Brittingham (12th Grade) & Kayla Hicks (11th Grade)

Over this past weekend, two teams from Northampton High School traveled to Tuscarora High School in Leesburg, Va. to compete in the 2024 Virginia State Odyssey of the Mind Tournament. This tournament brought together over 70 teams from the 6 regions across the state to compete and earn one of two spots for each problem and division to represent Virginia at the 2024 Odyssey of the Mind World Finals being held in Iowa in May. After a long and grueling day of competing, our teams represented Northampton County with great success and their hard work was rewarded.

One of our High School teams achieved an impressive third place finish in Problem 3 “Classics… Opening Night Antics”, narrowly missing out on second place and qualifying for World Finals by only a few points. The judges were thoroughly entertained by the team’s problem-solving skills, creativity and humorous skit and commended a team of students from 7th to 9th grade competing against older high school teams.

The 3rd place NHS Team(Pictured Left to Right: Coach Mr. Brad Ford, Jada Daggins (7th Grade), Ava Moyano (7th Grade), Jeanette Pike (9th Grade), Mariam Mehdi (8th Grade), Candy Castaneda Cova (8th Grade) & Sean Hicks (9th Grade).



In addition, our other High School team made up of students in 10th-12th grade, which have been together as a team for the last 4 years accomplished another great feat of earning the state championship in problem 5 “Rocking World Detour”. Making them back to back state champions in two different problems. As a result, they are now eligible to compete at the World Finals in May where teams from around the country and world will compete to become the world champion.