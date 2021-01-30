Northampton has taken a step toward charging non-county residents a parking fee for using public boating facilities at Oyster harbor, Willis Wharf harbor and Morley’s Wharf.

People exempt from the feel will be motor vehicles and boat trailers owned by any person assessed by the county with personal property or real-estate tax, or who lease a slip or mooring location within the county.

Federal-, state- and county-owned vehicles also will be exempt.

Northampton made the decision to pursue the parking fees after Accomack County also announced consideration of a similar plan.

Northampton officials want to see if Accomack would be open to having each county’s sticker reciprocal in the other.

Out-of-towners who use Northampton’s facilities would pay $40 annually or $7 per day. Those with a state saltwater fishing license would pay $30 annually or $5 per day.

.