An Accomack County resident pleaded guilty Monday in Northampton Circuit Court to 11 credit card crimes.

Twenty-five-year-old Quashon Zeni Reid, of Onley, was convicted of a count of conspiracy to commit fraud in and out of Virginia, five counts of credit card theft, two counts of credit card fraud, two counts of petty larceny, and a misdemeanor charge of credit card fraud.

The crimes occurred in December 2021 and January 2022. A presentence report was ordered. Sentencing was set for July 17.

In another case, Anton Tankard, also known and Antione Tankard, of Painter, was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and a possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II drug. The crimes occurred in January of 2020. All but time served was suspended. Tankard was reportedly in jail since August 2021.

Sixty-two-year-old Fred Roger Boddie, of Cheriton, was sentenced to 10 years in prison with four years and three months suspended for possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II drug in August of 2021. Upon release, he will be on supervised probation for five years.

In an arraignment, 40-year-old Lawrence Linwood Bright, of Parallel Road in Birdsnest, pleaded not guilty to a count of possession of a firearm by a felon on Sept 2, 2022. He is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery. His trial was set for Dec. 4 and 5, 2023.