Northampton DAR and Northampton County recognize Constitution Day

Pictured: Left to right: front row: Chapter Registrar Diane Crockett looks on as Chapter Sargeant of Arms and Supervisor Betsy Mapp reads the county proclamation. Second Row: Shore History board member Jim McDaniel, Chapter Treasurer Anne Barnes, and Northampton Historic Perservation Society member and author Jenean Hall. Third Row: Chapter Vice Regent Page Beary and Chapter Librarian Cara Burton. Fourth Row: Chapter Chaplain Claiborne Dickinson.

(Eastville, Virginia) September 27, 2025 – Bells Across America is an annual celebration of the signing of the United States Constitution. Participants gather to ring bells, reminding us of the church bells of Philadelphia that rang out when the U.S. Constitution was first signed at 4:00 pm on September 17, 1787. Members of the Northampton County Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) accompanied members of Northampton County staff, Shore History and the Northampton Historic Preservation Society celebrated on the steps of the historic 1731 Courthouse on the Eastville Courthouse Green on September 17. Northampton County Board member Betsy Mapp read a Northampton County Proclamation acknowledging Constitution Day and Constitution Week.

The NSDAR, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children. Chapter member activities include civic education with programs like this Constitution Day event. The Northampton County Chapter has 50 members. Any woman 18 years or older-regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background-who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership. For more information about NSDAR and membership, visit www.dar.org or email the local Chapter to jbadg@verizon.net.

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