Northampton Board sends STR ordinance to Planning Commission

A proposed short-term rental ordinance in Northampton County is moving forward for further review, following action by the Board of Supervisors at Tuesday’s meeting.

County Supervisors formally referred Ordinance 2026-002 to the Planning Commission, beginning what is expected to be a multi-step review process that will include work sessions, public hearings, and additional opportunities for community input before the measure returns to the board for final consideration.

An overview of the ordinance was given by County Attorney Ellen Bowyer. The ordinance represents a comprehensive update to how short-term rentals (STRs) are defined, permitted, and enforced across the county. Among its key provisions is a distinction between owner-occupied rentals, classified as “residency” STRs, and non-owner-occupied rentals, known as “non-residency” STRs. That distinction will determine where rentals are allowed and whether additional approvals are required.

Under the proposal, owner-occupied STRs would generally be permitted “by right” in most zoning districts, while non-owner-occupied rentals could require a minor special use permit in certain areas, including Hamlet/Residential and Waterfront districts.

The ordinance also establishes new operational and performance standards. These include limits of three occupants per bedroom, with a maximum of ten occupants per unit, requirements for off-street parking, and restrictions prohibiting STRs from being used as event venues unless specifically approved. Safety measures such as smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, along with clearly posted emergency information, would also be required.

In addition, STR operators would be required to obtain a zoning clearance valid for two years, pay a $200 application fee, maintain a business license, and remain current on transient occupancy taxes. The ordinance also requires a 24/7 contact person to respond to complaints and mandates that neighboring property owners be notified when an application is filed.

Enforcement provisions are also outlined, allowing the county to investigate complaints, conduct inspections, and revoke permits in cases of repeated violations. Permits could be suspended or revoked if operators fail to pay taxes or if three or more substantiated complaints—such as noise, trash, or trespassing—are recorded within a 12-month period.

During the meeting, Supervisor Jon Dempster said that the ordinance is being introduced amid growing concern over the number of short-term rentals operating in the county, including some that may not be properly registered or paying required taxes. The proposal includes direction for the county administrator to explore hiring a private company to help identify rental properties and assist with enforcement efforts.

Bowyer responded state law limits how localities can regulate short-term rentals, including restrictions on requiring special use permits in certain cases and allowing rentals to operate “by right” in designated districts.

The ordinance includes a phased implementation timeline. If ultimately adopted, it would take effect July 1, 2026, with enforcement of certain zoning-related provisions delayed until July 1, 2027. That delay is intended to provide time for public input, Planning Commission review, and for property owners to come into compliance.

The Planning Commission is expected to take up the ordinance in early May, with a public hearing anticipated later in the month. A final public hearing before the Board of Supervisors is currently scheduled for June.