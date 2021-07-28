The Northampton County Board of Supervisors heard an update on repairs to Kiptopeke Elementary School and the former Northampton Middle School at their monthly work session Tuesday evening.

A representative with the construction firm updated on the Middle School first, saying they had reviewed priorities with school administration and conducted site surveys. These meetings showed the priority list included a roof replacement, new air handling units for the gym, isolating the water system and demo boiler, indoor air quality upgrades, a new generator, electrical upgrades, LED light upgrades and more.

The next step for the middle school is to get pricing for the priority list and then select the final project scope with school administration. Currently the renovations to the middle school are expected to begin in November.

Renovations are well underway at Kiptopeke Elementary School. The board voted in March to spend $20 million in upgrades to the County’s two elementary schools.

The demolition was completed earlier this month and the new duct work has been installed. The process of reinstalling the ceiling tiles has begun. Interior renovations air expected to be completed by the start of in class instruction this fall, and exterior work will continue into the school year in a manner that won’t impede learning.

.