The Northampton County Board of Supervisors heard a report on the VDOT six year plan from Residency Administrator Chris Isdell Tuesday night. Isdell said that the structure of the state six year plan has been altered. Rather than containing a laundry list of proposed projects, the list will include in each locality, top priority projects that can realistically achieve funding and be constructed. Isdell said that each locality should maintain a list of prioritized shelf projects that can be considered for inclusion in their six year plan when projects are completed or priorities change.

Isdell also said that over the next year, new future projects will need to be developed for Northampton County.

Top priority for Northampton is its portion of Cemetery Road. The project will reconstruct the road at a total cost of $922,489. The road connects Belle Haven to Silver Beach Road.

