The Northampton Board of Supervisors approved a major special use permit(SUP) for Eastern Shore Materials Tuesday night to begin operating a new borough pit near their current site on the seaside of Eastville off Simpkins Roads. The site will be mined for sand and fill, and also be used for material storage for the companies operations.

The SUP was approved with several conditions by the Northampton Planning Commission.

Gary Wagner, owner of Eastern Shore Materials, said many of the stipulations were cost prohibitive on his business operations.

While the SUP drew no objections from the site’s neighbors, three individuals spoke against the approval, citing their fear the operations would hamper the potential future bike trail which would proceed along the railroad right of way, which goes directly adjacent to the site.

“Loudon County, Virginia just approved 300 foot setbacks for nature parks and trails,” said George Mapp speaking on behalf of Citizens for a Better Easter Shore(CBES). “We should be doing something similar here.”

Supervisor Oliver Bennett, who owns properties in the area, said he feared the increased traffic from the operations could pose a safety threat to residents.

In the end, the Board voted to approve the SUP on a 4-1 vote, but modified some of the recommendations of the Planning Commission. Bennett was the lone no vote.

