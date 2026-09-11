Northampton Bands launch annual TAG Day Fundraiser

Members of the Northampton High School and Northampton Middle School band programs will take to the Cape Charles community Saturday, Sept. 12, as part of their annual TAG Day fundraiser.

Organizers said TAG Day is the band program’s largest fundraiser of the year, with proceeds helping support activities and expenses throughout the school year.

Band members will be in Cape Charles Saturday to raise awareness of the program and seek support from the community.

The fundraiser is open to former band members, parents, grandparents and other community members who have enjoyed or supported Northampton band performances.

Organizers said contributions help the bands continue performing and sharing music throughout the community.

Supporters can donate directly to the Northampton Bands annual TAG Day campaign at:

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ donation-form/northampton- bands-annual-tag-day

Donations also may be made through the Northampton County Education Foundation at:

https://www.nocoedfoundation. org/aac

Donors using the Education Foundation option should specify that their contribution is for the band program at Northampton High School and Northampton Middle School.

Those unable to make a financial contribution are encouraged to support the fundraiser by sharing information about the campaign with others in the community.