Northampton County has been chosen to receive $6,542.00 for Phase 40 State Set-Aside to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from The Salvation Army; American Red Cross; United Jewish Communities; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S.A.; and, United Way of America. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A Local Board will determine how the funds awarded to Northampton County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) have an accounting system, 3) practice nondiscrimination, 4) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 5) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.

All agencies participating in the EFSP must provide their Unique Entity Identifier (UEI). Agencies applying for these federal funds must have a UEI. The National Board used the DUNS previously, but the DUNS is now obsolete and is not acceptable for entities receiving federal funding. Entities receiving federal funding must have UEIs.

If your agency had a DUNS number, a UEI was assigned to your organization and you may be able to access it by visiting the System for Award Management (sam.gov) or the Federal Service Desk, FSD.gov. For more information, visit sam.gov or the Federal Service Desk, FSD.gov. If an agency does not have a UEI, it can be requested in, and assigned by, the System for Award Management (sam.gov). Without a UEI, applicant agencies cannot receive EFSP funding. Please note that the EFSP National Board did not assign UEIs to replace DUNS.

The UEI must be obtained before the Local Board processes the Board Plan. The Local Board Plan cannot be submitted to the National Board until UEIs are provided for all agencies selected to receive funding. LROs and Local Boards will be given the ability to enter the UEI information via the EFSP website.

Accomack County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with many LROs participating.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Charmin Horton, 442-5388 Ext 512 for an application. A separate application must be submitted for each phase. The deadline for applications to be received is February 24, 2023 by 4:30 pm at P.O. Box 395, Belle Haven, VA 23306.