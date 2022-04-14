The Northampton Board of Supervisors approved a new lease with Stuart and Louise Oliver, owners of Kitchen Sync at the Tuesday evening board meeting.

The lease will be for a two year term, and the Olivers are required to begin daily meal service within 60 days.

The future tenants of the Eastville Inn had become a hot button issue in Northampton over the last several months, after the County informed the Olivers their current lease would not be renewed. The County did not rule out a new lease with different terms with the same lessee.

Eyre Baldwin of Cape Charles also made a pitch to the Board to allow him to purchase the historic Inn.

Stuart Oliver addressed the board in November and informed them he and his wife wished to remain and promised a rent increase to the County and once they new agreement was in force, they would begin providing lunch service a few days per week.

The board voted unanimously to grant a new lease to Kitchen Sync.

