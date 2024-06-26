Northampton approves new tax rate, FY25 budget

The Northampton County Board of Supervisors approved the new .685 cents per $100 real estate tax rate and the new budget for fiscal year 2025 at Tuesday night’s work session in Eastville.

According to County Finance Chairman John Chandler, the new budget anticipates nearly $4 million in addition revenues, $3 million of which is anticipated from real estate taxes and the other $1 million from personal property taxes. Chandler pointed out to the board that cigarette tax income has been declining, while interest income is currently saving Northampton taxpayers around 6 cents on real estate taxes.

The new budget spends just shy of $1 million on a 3% cost of living adjustment for County staff and additional benefits, as well as $2.3 million for the new school construction.

Supervisor Oliver Bennett commented he would be voting against the new tax rate because he felt it should be 2 to 2.5 cents lower. Supervisor John Coker opined that the County lost $1 million to the Commonwealth through the composite index and that inflation was 12.5% last year, concluding “this tax increase is nowhere near that.”

Both motions passed on a 4-1 vote, with Bennett voting nay.