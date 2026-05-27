Northampton approves County employee bonuses

The Northampton County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday night to approve a one-time 2% bonus for county employees, including both full-time and part-time workers, as local officials continue navigating uncertainty surrounding the state’s budget process.

County Finance Director John Chandler told supervisors that delays in adoption of the state budget in Richmond have complicated Northampton County’s budget planning this year.

“When I first started, we would have had a budget adopted by now because Richmond would have adopted their budget back in February,” Chandler said. “It really makes it difficult when you don’t know all the pieces of the puzzle.”

Chandler explained the state budget includes a one-time bonus for state-funded positions, including employees in social services and constitutional offices partially funded through the Commonwealth. Under the state’s current proposal, full state employees would receive a $1,500 bonus, while state-funded local positions would receive a 2% bonus.

County officials said the estimated total cost of extending the 2% bonus to all Northampton County employees would be slightly less than $200,000. The figure includes bonuses for both full-time and part-time employees, as well as associated employer payroll taxes and Northampton County’s share of the Eastern Shore 9-1-1 Commission costs.

Chandler outlined three options for supervisors: provide the 2% bonus to all county employees, limit bonuses only to state-funded positions, or decline the state funding altogether.

“The other option is we just take the money that the state’s going to give us for constitutional funded positions, and you’re going have people sitting next to each other, one gets it and one doesn’t, and they’re both doing the same thing,” Chandler said.

Chandler continued it would affect employees in the Clerk of Court’s Office, Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office, Treasurer’s Office and Sheriff’s Office, where some positions receive state funding while others do not.

Supervisors expressed concern about fairness if bonuses were only provided to certain employees. The board ultimately approved the broader countywide bonus package.

Chandler said the payment would be a one-time bonus and would not increase employees’ ongoing salaries.

Financial forecasts indicate Northampton County can absorb the added expense within the current fiscal year budget despite the bonus not originally being included in the adopted spending plan.

During the same meeting, supervisors also approved a separate bonus resolution involving emergency communications officers serving the Town of Exmore.

Chandler said Exmore contributed $7,000 to help provide bonuses for communications officers who dispatch police officers for the town. The funding amounts to approximately $1,000 per communications officer.

“Exmore wants to say thank you by giving money back with the intent that this would be passed on to the communications officers,” Chandler said.

The Board of Supervisors approved both bonus resolutions unanimously.