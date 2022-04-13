Northampton County will move forward with a new tax on cigarette sales in the County following action by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday evening at the maximum rate allowed, 40 cents per pack.

County Administrator Charlie Kolakowski told the board the revenue, which was anticipated to be approximately $133,000 annually, would be split three ways. 50% would go to Emergency Services, including EMS and local fire departments, 25% would be shared with the County’s incorporated towns who do not have their own cigarette tax and the other 25% would be used for workforce and affordable housing in initiatives.

Board Chair Betsy Mapp once again expressed her distaste for the new tax.

“If we’re charging $4 a carton, and they’re charging $1, it’s high likely that our citizens will drive the extra few miles to Accomack to buy, and we’re going to be hurting out businesses,” she said. “But if we were to adopt the same tax they had there would be no gain by buying elsewhere.”

Accomack recently rolled back their proposed cigarette tax rate from 40 cents per pack, or $4 a carton, to 10 cents per pack.

Kolakowski replied the tax is much lower than adjoining states and various cities across the bay.

The two individuals who spoke at the public hearing on the tax spoke against implementing it.

“If you start raising these taxes, they will go where its lower, its happened all over the country,” said Susan Wright of Cape Charles. “It also encourages counterfeiting and a black market. So you may want to do a little research on it before you vote on it.”

Following the public comment, Supervisor John Coker made a motion which was seconded by Oliver Bennett to pass the cigarette tax as recommended by staff and it passed on a 4-1 vote, with Mapp voting nay.

.