Northampton County Schools will be closed on Monday, May 31st in observance of the Memorial Day Holiday, so our hybrid schedule is being adjusted as follows: On Tuesday, June 1st we will have our normal “B” Day, on Wednesday, June 2nd will be an A Day, the 3rd will also be an “A” Day, and our regular “B” day will be on Friday.

In addition, the schedule for the week of June 7th will be as follows; Monday, June 7th will be our normal “A” Day, the 8th and 9th will be “B” Days and the 10th will be an “A” Day. As a reminder, we will be dismissing middle and high school students at 2:00 pm on June 9th & 10th and the elementary schools will dismiss at 2:30 pm. Thank you!

