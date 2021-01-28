Listen to Dr. Lawrence’s message

Northampton County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Lawrence has announced the plan for schools to return to their hybrid schedule, after going all virtual since the return following Winter Break.

Starting Feb.1, Kiptopeke Elementary School Pre-K through 2nd grade students will return four days per week (M, T, Th, and F). Kiptopeke Elementary School students in Grades 3 – 6 will return to the hybrid schedule in place prior to the Winter Break (A Students Attend Monday, Thursday and B Students Attend Tuesday, Friday).

Starting Feb. 1, Occohannock Elementary School grades 3-6 Students will return to the Hybrid Schedule in place prior to the Winter Break (A Students Attend Monday, Thursday and B Students Attend Tuesday, Friday).

Starting Feb. 1, Northampton Middle School grade 7-8 Students will return to the Hybrid Schedule in place prior to the Winter Break (A Students Attend Monday, Thursday and B Students Attend Tuesday, Friday)

On February 8, 2021 Northampton High School Grade 11 and Special Education

Students grades 9-12 will return to the Hybrid Schedule in Place Prior to the Winter Break(A Students Attend Monday, Thursday and B Students Attend Tuesday, Friday)

On February 15, 2021 Northampton High School grades 9 – 12 will return to the Hybrid Schedule in Place Prior to the Winter Break (A Students Attend Monday, Thursday and B Students Attend Tuesday, Friday).

Wednesday will be a remote learning day for all students for mitigation practices.

Lawrence concluded in a letter to parents “As we look ahead to the rest of the school year, we are unwavering in our focus to deliver the highest-quality education possible to each of your children. We do this to prepare all students for a successful, productive life, empowered with the skills needed to pursue their dreams. We will continue to follow CDC and VDH guidelines diligently to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and the CDC website will continue to be monitored closely for any additional guidelines and precautions.

“Should you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to your child’s school. We thank you for your partnership during this time and will continue to provide you with updates as we receive new information. We are looking forward to seeing your children again.”

.